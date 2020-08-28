As one travels through our beautiful state, once again we witness neglect of the roadside mowing.Each year it seems to be getting worse, and each year when and where it is cut and maintained seems to be later in the summer season. It does not look very nice but the most important part of this condition is the danger it brings on our highways. Here in Franklin County many areas of danger exist because of the lack of maintenance, especially at busy intersections. One has a difficult time being able to safely enter a highway, business, because of the high uncut grass. Further animals are hidden from sight because of this, and I can only imagine what would happen if a small child darted out of the tall grass onto the highway. This certainly is not a good area to cut back maintenance, it is not responsible to do so.
James Fitzgerald
Fairfax