We are getting closer to Election day, I would enjoy sign waive every morning with Casey and Corey but I have a full time job that I am committed to and the timing doesn't work.
But, let me tell you what I will do, if elected I will NOT support continuing tax on Social Security and Veterans Benefits, I will vote for and work with Governor Scott, I will be one of the voices the for the people of Saint Albans City and Town, I will stand fast on the needs of our Town and City and will not waver or sacrifice that for popularity in Montpelier. Please rest assured that I am not looking for a job, But I do believe I can make a difference.
Also, the only way we will get people back to work and get our economy back on track is to get our schools open on a regular schedule so people can go back to work. I will support working with our schools and educators to make this possible (Sooner than late).
As always please feel free to contact me ( Phone 524-5580 or email bfcheeseman@comcast,net ) with any questions or concerns.
Thank you in Advance.
Bruce F. Cheeseman
