A recent editorial entitled “Outlaw Vape but allow pot? That's nuts.” caught my attention. The author compared the addictive flavored nicotine to the harmless recreational use of a medicine that we have used for 8000 years. Cannabis is a medicine that heals the body and mind. From chronic pain to PTSD. It is not a dangerous drug. It is not a gateway drug. States that have legalized cannabis have seen a decrease in opiate deaths. President George H W commissioned a independent study on cannabis that made their politically manufactured “war on drugs” seem as ridiculous as it actually was. The study and findings, recommending legalization were buried. I would rather have a person locked to the couch watching a funny movie, than driving drunk to their ex-girlfriends to shoot her new boyfriend. How many past opinions have been posted by local residents about the politically manufactured untrue evils of cannabis and not the proven scientific negative effects of alcohol. Alcohol kills the users internal organs and kills the users brains cells. Alcohol destroys families. How many opinions have we seen in the Messenger about liquor stores in our community? Approximately 88,000 US citizens die each year from alcohol use. Approximately zero die from cannabis use. Not having the tax revenue from a local “pot shop”. That nuts!
Dale Ford
Saint Albans
