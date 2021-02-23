To The People of the Swanton Community,
My name is Earl Fournier and I am announcing my candidacy for the Swanton Select Board. I have been a lifelong resident of Swanton, born and raised in this community. I raised my family here and ran a Dairy Farm for 48 years. I was a past member of the Select Board so I am familiar with the responsibilities of the town Government. I have decided to run again because I am no longer actively Dairy farming and this will allow me to have time to serve the Swanton Community.
I would like to serve the Community of Swanton again. I feel that the future holds many opportunities for Swanton. Some of these opportunities, such as, the sidewalks at MVU, future development of properties owned by Swanton for Economic Development, and the possibility of future development at the Franklin County Airport. Also potential for Downtown revitalization, if assistance from the State level is given. I also feel that providing expanded Recreational opportunities for all of our children and Community is important.
I will promise to listen to both sides of opinions and facts of each issue the Swanton people bring forth. I feel that it is very important that people be involved in community decisions, I know this from my previous time on the Select Board. The best decisions the Board made, while I previously served, was from the input of the community.
I would like the Community of Swanton to give me this opportunity to serve again. I will be open, honest and transparent on all issues. I have no personal agenda other than I am proud to be a Swanton resident and want to see Swanton continue to grow and improve and be a place we can all be proud of, and a place that our children will be proud to be a part of and will return to.
Earl Fournier
