Dear readers, How are you holding up? 24/7 cabin fever is nobody’s idea of fun, but knowing we are in this together, makes it much more bearable. Every day, we are thankful for our beloved extended family, friends, puppies, chickens, health, a warm house, adequate retirement, fresh local food, the ‘Net’, TV, and more books, newspapers and magazines than we would ever have time to read. It could be so much worse. However, adjustments must be made. One of our favorite traditions for the past quarter century has been “Yanksgiving in Toronto” with our daughter, son-in-law, two amazing granddaughters and a gathering of happy turkey gobblers (including people of the First Nations, Christians, Jews, Pilgrims, and Syncretists, among others) This delightful celebration began years ago when our first-born attended the U of T and we thought it would be fun for her new Canadian pals to experience a true Vermont T-day. Canadian holidays are often on different dates up north. Their Canada day is similar to our Fourth of July but held on July first. Likewise, they celebrate the Harvest festival (Thanksgiving) on the second Monday in October. The Ontario term for OUR day of thanks? Thursday. Fun, friendship, and food became very popular in Mieke and Cameron’s circle. So we drove or took the train hundreds of miles (kms) every November to bring cranberry sauce, Sunday potatoes, stuffing, pies, and lots and lots of turkey. One year our bird was so massive, we had to buy an extra ticket for it!. Our “Yanksgiving” were pretty typical. we would devour and imbibe for hours, play games, watch Canadian Football (similar to ours, but played on a larger field, and the players apologize to each other after each sacking.) Most important was the prelude to the meal, when we all took turns saying the things for which we were grateful and remembering those who were absent. This year will be different. We are not allowed to cross the border until “the US gets the virus under control” whatever that means. We are thankful for Facetime, so our children can call in from Tokyo. We will cook a meal in our home and then we will eat as one family – virtually. We will sing our favorite holiday tunes, such as “We Gather Together, to Ask the Lord’s Blessing”, “Come Ye Thankful People Come” and of course , the classic “Birdhouse in Your Soul.” We will adapt. It won’t be the same, but joy and love will certainly be in attendance. Christmas is still off the table. We pray we will be able to hold our four month-old granddaughter, whom we love so much, even though we have never met her in person. There’s cause for hope. In the words of the sixties song:
“And I think it's gonna be alright
Yeah, the worst is over now
The mornin' sun is shinin' like a red rubber ball
Love and gratitude to one and all
The Wades
St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.