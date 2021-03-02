I am writing to support Reier Erickson and Nilda Gonnella-French for the Saint Albans City Seats on the MRUSD School Board.
I have not known Reier long but am inspired by both his passion and commitment to using data, research and science to make informed decisions.
He approaches every conversation and/or debate with a level of respect and compassion that our community could use a bit more of.
Reier will represent, without fail, those students and families whose voices too often go unheard. He has proven through his response to unnecessary and unkind words directed at him, that he will be the leader to help make our school district the inclusive and supportive education system our children need and deserve.
I have also had the pleasure of knowing and working with Nilda Gonnella-French for the last 11 years and have no doubt that her years of experience serving our community as a member of our various school boards will continue to serve the MRUSD well.
As they navigate the ever changing landscape of education, Nilda will bring her calm, thoughtful approach and commitment to hearing all sides of a concern to help ensure balance on our school board and in our district.
Both of these candidates will each bring important points of view to the MRUSD board. Reier will bring fresh perspectives and approaches to education that will be founded in inclusive history and an equitable experience for all.
Nilda will bring her years of experience and commitment to doing what’s best for our students and community. As a parent in this community, I believe that these two candidates are the best to ensure that our children receive the education and support they need to grow into kind, open-minded and productive members of our society which is what our community needs as a whole to continue to grow and thrive for years to come.
Please join me on Tuesday in voting for Reier Erickson and Nilda Gonnella-French for MRUSD school board. Thank you!!
Jamie Pinkham
St. Albans
