During my eight years as a Vermont State Senator I often noted that many of the best resolutions of proposed legislation came from some of our younger legislators. Their ability to process large amounts of information in a timely manner, listen intently and enthusiastically represent their constituents made them an asset to the legislative process. Please join me in casting one of your votes for Nick Brosseau, who is a candidate to represent Sheldon and Swanton. Nick, who studied state government with Bill Doyle, the Dean of the Vermont Senate, is one of the candidates who will meet those standards.
Don Collins
Swanton
