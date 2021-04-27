I would like to thank the Messenger and reporter Kris Lantz for the wonderful article on commemorating Annalou Kittell's 90th birthday. After a year of a worldwide pandemic that has claimed so many lives and continues to do so, political turmoil, social unrest, and impending climatic challenges, it is so nice to hear good news about a wonderful person. I have known Annalou for over 30 years and I can attest to everything written in the article. She is the type of person that would give her "shirt off her back" for someone and is especially loving to animals, most notably feral ones. Enosburg is very fortunate to have such an outstanding citizen. In this troubled world we need more Annalou Kittells.
Happy birthday Annalou. Love ya!
Jim Croft
Bakersfield
