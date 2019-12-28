The Voters/Taxpayers of Saint Albans Town will be asked to approve $2.75 million dollars in additional property taxes at Town Meeting in March.
Does this include:
a) Septic system or sewer connection to the City system
b) Sidewalk from the City Line to Hard'ack entrance
c) Construction of new Hard'ack entrance road
d) Construction of adequate parking
e) Construction of a building to house dressing rooms
f) Construction of safety/security fencing
g) Handicap accessibility
I am not prepared to vote favorably with the information currently provided.
V.R.Bessette
Saint Albans