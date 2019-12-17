We have been asked by Mayor Smith, to take our time considering the bond vote, for the new pool construction, at Hard'ack Recreation Area. Everything I've read for this new pool, states that, each community paying for one half of the construction cost, nothing for who is responsible for the maintenance, (fuel to heat the water, chemicals, cleaning the pool on regular, testing the water dally, for PH levels, life guard, insurance cost, (which will be high), fencing, (as required by insurance company), seating equipment, transportation, parking lot.
I know there has to be a membership. fee, any idea how much?
Things to be concreter before the vote.
Wayne Sweeney
St. Albans