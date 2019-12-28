I'd like to thank the town and city manager for their attempt to answer questions about the pool at Hardack, for the general public to vote on in March 2020.
Please allow me to be more specific about your answers. 1. The City manager states that some of the construction cost will come from the local option tax. What percentage might that be? Where will the rest of the funds come from? The town's answer, was clear, they will raise property taxes, to pay for it. The operations of the physical building will be compensated by a user fee, to be determined at a later date, which will be quite substantial, due to the structural size and three pools to heat. 2. You state that there will be other activities offered, such as, swim lessons, swim teams, exercise classes for seniors, etc.,etc,. Are these activities, included in the user fees, or will they be separate fee for these amenities? Just trying to get information to make an educated bond vote in March 2020.