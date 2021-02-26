My name is Nilda Gonnella-French and I am running, once again, for the privilege of serving St. Albans City as your representative to the Maple Run Unified School District Board of Directors for the next three years. I am a native Vermonter, residing in St. Albans for much of my life. I have a B.S. degree in Medical Technology and a Master of Education degree from Southern New Hampshire University. My husband and I raised 4 children that attended the St. Albans schools and all went on to college.
I work full-time at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), most recently in the Regulatory Affairs Department as the Risk & Accreditation Coordinator. I have four children and five grandchildren, scattered about New England, New York, and Tennessee.
I have had the pleasure of serving on the St. Albans City School Board, the BFA Board of School Directors and the Maple Run Unified School District Board since 1994 – taking a break from 2000 to 2003. I served on the BFA transition board in 2003-2004 working side by side with the BFA Board of Trustees during the transition from semi-private to public school. I remained on the BFA Board until 2017 (serving as chairperson for several years) when the supervisory union took advantage of Act 46 and became the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD). I have served on the MRUSD district board since its creation, most recently serving as the Vice Chair. This totals to 23 years of school board service and experience.
Most recently, the role of the School Resource Officer (SRO) has become a bit of a controversy. In order to allow the community and board to look at the matter objectively, I suggested in November that the MRUSD Board form an SRO Task Force to research the matter fully and then come up with a recommendation for the Board to consider. This group has been meeting regularly with a facilitator and I look forward to an update of their work at an upcoming board meeting.
There are a number of matters that Board members need to be well versed and teachers contract negotiations is one of those topics. I enjoy participating in contract negotiations. I have served on multiple negotiations team for both professional and support staff and feel that I have fostered a mutual respect between the board and teachers. This has helped us navigate some of the more difficult topics.
I am a “no agenda “ incumbent. I like to look at each issue that comes up with an unbiased eye and evaluate it on its merits. I ask many questions in order to understand the details before making a decision that obligates future boards and may require them to deal with the repercussions. My record speaks for itself.
My work is not done yet. I have more to offer. I am interested in continuing to serve the Maple Run Unified School District and the communities of St. Albans City, St. Albans Town and Fairfield on the MRUSD school board and I ask for your vote on March 2, 2021. Thank you.
Nilda Gonnella-French
St. Albans
