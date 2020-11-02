Thank You, Messenger,
Dear editorial staff,
I would like to share my appreciation for your coverage of local and national news. From the thoughtful and insightful words of Emerson Lynn to all our diverse readers, the letters are civil and clear. I have been a faithful daily subscriber for forty years, even had the privilege of publishing a whimsical series of essays (Truly Rural) for five seasons. However, I've never before written a political opinion, but this election is unlike any previous race
I support our police, abhor violence, respect all lives and believe we need to reduce waste and pollution.
Please allow me to pose some questions and invite comments.
Former Vice-President Biden misspoke on two occasions and I would clear up any misunderstanding. He referred to the armed gang of White supremacists as"the "Poor Boys" ,which in many parts of the American South means a submarine sandwich, implying they are grinders or heroes. Also the VP misquoted Mr. Trump as instructing his followers to "stand down and stand ready" The record shows that Trump actually said, "stand back and stand by." He never said they should "stand down" and to "stand by" seems to imply they will be called to action in the future. The Vice President did not seem to mean these gaffes seriously and I don't believe were more than a slip of the tongue.
However when the man who does not seem to value the lives or safety of his supporters says "The greedy doctors and nurses want to inflate the number of Covid deaths so they can earn "bonuses"" disrespects the thousands of front line workers who are risking and giving their own lives to save Americans. Like calling service men and women "suckers and losers" for sacrificing their lives for our great nation in times of war. This is not acceptable.
Likewise, when Jr. Trump says, "virtually no one dies from the virus', he is saying the quarter million dead or dying "do not count." His lies cost lives.
When Mark Meadows confesses "we are not going to try to stop the virus", he is waving a white flag. The administration will instead focus on unavailable, untested unproven vaccines and miracle cures Meadows is admitting their efforts so far have not slowed the spread of the pandemic because the virus is "unstoppable"
Does anyone recall FDR saying the Japanese and the Germans "were unstoppable?" Did he ask each state to decide how to fight the Axis individually? Were we told WWII was turning the corner in 1942?
We just learned from our daughter in Canada the people of the United States may not enter until "we get the explosion of new infections in America 'under control'"
This the first "Yanksgiving" we will have missed in over twenty years. We bring and prepare turkey, gravy,cranberry sauce, stuffing and all our "pilgrim" recipes with our Canadian relatives and friends (including non-Christians and Indigenous loved ones)
Oh, well, maybe next year.
Ken Wade
St. Albans
