My pledge to the residents of St Albans Town
Over the last month and a half, I have been campaigning for the 2-year seat on the St Albans Town Selectboard. In that time, I have spoken with many residents about their hopes and concerns for the Town. I am truly grateful for the time people have taken to share their thoughts and ideas with me. If I am elected to the 2-year seat this Town Meeting Day, I pledge to continue the dialogue so many of you have already started with me.
Two common themes I've heard as I’ve spoken with residents have been a wish for fresh voices on the Selectboard as well as a desire for more opportunities for residents to be involved in directing the future of the Town. To the second point, I’d like to share some of the ways residents can become involved. First, I encourage residents to read through our Town Plan, available on the Town's website: www.stalbanstown.com. The Town Plan is forward looking and balances growth while preserving the livability of our community. If elected, I will work with the Selectboard to review our progress towards meeting the goals set forth in the Town Plan in order to stay accountable to Town residents. I encourage residents to attend the Selectboard meetings to share their feedback on the Town's progress towards meeting the goals in the Town Plan and to make suggestions on what we can do together to improve our town.
I also encourage Town residents to consider joining the Planning Commission. I have been a member of the Planning Commission since late 2018 and have found it a meaningful way to contribute to our community. The Planning Commission is an appointed, not elected, board, and provides review and guidance on projects such as the Capital Improvement Program, stormwater management and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. If you are curious about joining the Planning Commission, please contact the Town Manager, Carrie Johnson, or the Director of Administration, Ned Connell. Their contact information can be found on the Town's website: www.stalbanstown.com
There are currently many opportunities and challenges facing the Town in the years ahead, chief among them is the need to renovate our current Town Hall or build a new one. Residents I've spoken with are not unanimous in their views on whether the Town Hall should stay in the Bay, either in its current location or a new one, or if it should move to an area outside the Bay. I am encouraging residents to share their feedback on the Town Hall by voting either "yes" or "no" on Article 5, which reads: "Do the Legal Voters of the Town of St. Albans support having the Town Hall remain in the Bay area?" Your votes will provide direction to the Selectboard on this crucial next step for our town. If elected, I promise to honor your votes and thoughtfully consider all proposals put forth for our Town Hall.
I am running for the Selectboard to be the fresh voice Town residents are asking for. My project management experience, strong work ethic, and collaborative nature make me well suited to work with a diverse Selectboard to maintain and build upon the positive growth of our community while keeping our budget lean. I am also committed to sit down with our neighbors in the City to find ways we can work together on joint projects to the betterment of both our municipalities. If elected, I pledge to always listen to and thoughtfully consider your feedback on all matters related to our town.
Town Meeting Day is this Tuesday, March 3rd and St Albans Town residents can vote at Collins Perley Sports Center from 7am to 7pm. I will be there all day and am happy to answer any questions you have for me before going to the polls. You can also call me at 802-752-4689 or send a message through my website at www.erincreley.com. Thank you for taking the time to read this and I look forward to seeing you on Town Meeting Day.
Erin Creley
St. Albans Town candidate for two-year term on selectboard