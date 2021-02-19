Mr. Garrett, I beg to differ!
Last Saturday as I was listening to “For the Record”, I was disappointed to hear one of the Swanton Selectboard candidates state “The downtown is probably not going to be any more than what it is right now.” He went on further to say “brick and mortar is a thing of the past” and he saw “the buildings being apartments.” I have to ask, what kind of vision is this candidate providing for the residents of Swanton? It is certainly not a vision I can support. There have been some very positive changes to the downtown in the last year to include the opening of the Memorial Ace Hardware and the Bees on Broadway stores. The former theater building is being renovated and will soon host a new tenant. Mr. Garrett noted the recent departure of the pharmacy. The move to another location in Swanton, should be seen as an opportunity to attract a new business, professional office, or other entity that would bring traffic into the village. It should not be seen as an opportunity to convert the space to apartments. Our elected officials and municipal staff should make filling the vacancy a priority. Swanton needs leaders with an attitude of optimism, not defeatism.
While I have to commend Mr. Garrett for his many years on various town and regional boards and commissions, I have another issue with comments he made today. He stated the job of road foreman and Selectperson are two different positions and what happened when he was Swanton Highway Foreman is not an issue with him being elected to the Selectboard now. The Selectboard position overseas the highway operations and Mr. Garrett needs to clearly articulate how he can separate how he treated the employees then and how he will treat the employees if elected.
Swanton has several openings for the Selectboard with multiple candidates for each. Thanks to Richard Cowperthwait for his “For the Record” program which provides us a chance to hear the candidates speak on the issues. After hearing the above statements today, I had to “beg to differ”.
Joel Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.