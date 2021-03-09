Regarding Mike Nosek’s article How it Works: Where and when you place political campaign signs, there is one more campaign issue that our community and nation need to address, which is the obscene amount of big money in politics. More than $14 billion was spent influencing the 2020 election, double what was spent in 2016. While Americans don’t agree on every issue, nearly all of us realize our voices are being drowned out by a wealthy elite who do not represent our interests. The results are everywhere. That’s the bad news. On a positive note, Congressman Peter Welch is an early cosponsor of HJ Res 1. What is HJ Res 1 you might ask? HJ Res 1: will allow us to set reasonable limits on campaign contributions. When HJRes 1 was introduced, Rep. John Katko (R-NY) said, “Today, on the anniversary of the Citizens United ruling, I’m pleased to once again join my colleagues in introducing [HJRes 1] the Democracy for All Amendment….The Supreme Court’s disastrous ruling in Citizens United made clear that a constitutional amendment would be required to address the outsized role of money in politics. In Congress, I’ve been a champion of these common-sense reforms and will keep working to restore democratic power to the American people.” Please join me in thanking Congressman Peter Welch and ask what he can do to bring more of his congressional colleagues on board, especially Republicans like Rep. Katko. Sincerely,
Marnie Walsh
