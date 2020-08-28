Receiving the front page of the Messenger on my computer every morning brings me joy. I read it all every day. That is just enough news for me. I love knowing a bit about some of the most important topics in our community and state.

Today's (August 27) front page made my heart sing. What could be more hopeful than a St. Albans police supervision committee and an Abenaki totem pole in the center of Swanton?

Thank you for reflecting back to us the heart of our greater community.

Claudia Rose

Enosburgh

Recommended for you