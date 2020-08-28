Receiving the front page of the Messenger on my computer every morning brings me joy. I read it all every day. That is just enough news for me. I love knowing a bit about some of the most important topics in our community and state.
Today's (August 27) front page made my heart sing. What could be more hopeful than a St. Albans police supervision committee and an Abenaki totem pole in the center of Swanton?
Thank you for reflecting back to us the heart of our greater community.
Claudia Rose
Enosburgh