This may be one of the most interesting times in our nation’s history. The media seems to feel that the President is “bad news” for our country. I guess that many people may feel the same way. As a person who majored in American History in college and has followed that interest ever since, I wonder what kind of attention this president will receive in history “down the road.” I also wonder what feeling exists among people who live somewhere other than New York and California. I also wonder how the news might be different if the news was more “newsy” and less biased. My guess is that we may find out in November how the “man in the street” sees the president’s performance and whether they want him to continue to work at solving our problems. Our country needs a decision that will leave us with a president who will continue to address and to solve our nation’s problems as long as we have a Congress which continues to ignore our serious problems.
Bernard J. Keefe, Jr.
Fairfax