Two monumental dates are upon us: The 2020 presidential election and the anniversary of the Gettysburg Address; these thoughts came to mind. The great Abraham Lincoln set to writing the Gettysburg Address, and delivered those words on Nov. 19, 1863. I have added to, and altered Mr. Lincoln’s words, only to bring relevance to them in the modern day. I believe the Coronavirus, BLM and ANTIFA have coalesced into the modern trials we now face, from years of unresolved tensions in America. The present unrest throughout American society spurred me to combine these words into this writing. Fifteen score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all persons are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. The battlefield of this war is not a physical field, so evidenced by bodies of the dead for the world to see. Our 21st century battlefield is, like the civil war, one of our own making. We have created a field of government lies, mistruths and omissions. The press no longer heralds untainted truth to the masses. The people have been called on to discern between facts and manipulations. We, the people, are relinquishing what so many have died for, so many have sacrificed for, to those who seek nothing less than the total corruption and distortion of the pride and great freedoms left us by the courageous men and women of our past battles. We are met on a great battle-field of our present trials. We have come, at this point in universal time, and upon bended knee, and evidenced by this meager writing, to ask forgiveness from our founding fathers and those who have dedicated a portion of their life force to continue those ideals so proudly set forth by said forefathers. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. In this 20th earth cycle of the year 2000, we have granted permission of ruling factions to shut down our businesses, schools, governments, expressions of freedom and pride. We have allowed a forgery of truth to strike in a viral manner, the root of American freedoms. We have undermined the fiscal strength of heirs yet unborn. We have racially divided our great nation, forging lies of different colored human bloods. The great President Lincoln is no longer present on this plane of existence to orchestrate a victory strategy for our failing united union, or to stand in defiance of the ignominious and moiling deconstruction of our great constitution. The brave people, who struggled to create and continue this great union have been shamed, there is not one of us who can lay claim to full blame or absolution. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget the great union created by so many great men and women and which has so benefited all of humankind. It is for us to be dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from the sacrifice of so many, we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under devine observances, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth. If we, as Americans, fail to allow individual citizens the liberty to live free, do we not diminish the freedoms of all Americans. American freedoms did not begin where the fear or opposition of others ended. To the contrary; America was born from the idea that an individual's idea of freedom was far more important than the masses desire to conform. Should we not let our neighbors shop, visit their ill family members, educate their children, express their interests, in total freedom from government edicts or the expectations of uniformity and blind compliance from others. Let our fear and doubt be our own. Let us not impose on others our insecurities. As stated in the great state of New Hampshire: "Live Free or Die". Are our children, and children yet unborn, not deserving of a future free of the fears and prejudices of the present? Masks are no longer being worn to save lives, but to save face, save face for all those who have promulgated the awful lie that binds people to false security and keeps them in fear. Inspirations and recommendations: Abraham Lincoln "The Gettysburg Address", Ken Burns "The Civil War" & Henry Thoreau "Civil Disobedience".
Richard Andersen
Enosburg Fallls
(0) comments
