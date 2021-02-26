During the 13 years I was privileged to serve on both the BFA Board and subsequently the Maple Run School Board, I had the opportunity to first work with Nilda Gonnella-French as a team member and then to continue under her direction as Board Chair.
Throughout that time period , I found her to be totally focused on what was best for our students as well as how the school community and our residents could be valued and supportive participants in that process.
In addition,I found Nilda to be a truly kind and honorable person with a strong code of ethics. She has a keen understanding of and recall of all issues and previously relevant information. Nilda is always professional in her approach, able to assist others nicely to stay on topic and to even reach consensus, and utilizes her delightful sense of humor to reduce tension in difficult but necessary discussions.
Nilda’s re-election will provide valuable assistance to the Maple Run Board to address new and evolving concerns in the best possible way and to continue its work in traditional areas in a professional manner and within required time frames.
Thank you,
Sally Lindberg
