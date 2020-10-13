The Trump Administration refuses to acknowledge racial injustice. At the debate when asked point blank if he would condemn white supremacy, President Trump refused to do so. Instead simply telling them to “stand by”. He preferred to place blame on those who stand up for racial justice and equity which Jesus fought for. Further, eliminating the federal income tax exemption for those living below the poverty level is the opposite of the command to justly care for the poor. In an interview at the Family Leaders’ summit in 2015, then Candidate Trump was asked flat out if he has ever asked God for forgiveness. His answer, “I haven’t ever officially asked for forgiveness…I don’t bring God into the picture.” This is the opposite of Repentance and Romans 3:23 tells us that “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” Jesus was the most famous man who ever lived but He never bragged that He could sexually assault women because He was famous so they would let Him do it. More recently I was appalled and offended that our President tear gassed peaceful protesters in order to use the Bible as a prop for a photo-op. This was a clear attempt to sure up the Christian voter base which he depends on for re-election. This wasn’t a media spin, I watched it live. Just this week it has been disclosed that President Trump only paid $750 in federal taxes and nothing for the last decade prior. Matthew 22:21 calls on each of us to pay our fair share of taxes and to tithe to the church. Nowhere in Trump’s tax returns did he deduct regular tithes. According to him it makes him “smart” to neither render onto Caesar nor render onto God. Jesus said in John 13:35 that people will know we are Christians by our love for one another and by our actions (Matthew 7:15). I see very little love coming from this administration and when every action is the opposite of what Jesus taught, I cannot support four more years of racism, hate, and degradation of the people Jesus called us to love. So, my fellow Christians, we are going to get what we want. The Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade. But we made a deal with the devil to do it.
Aaron Batchelder
