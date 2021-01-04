Anyone help me with SS math?
Maybe someone can explain to me how the Social Security System works. After our 1.3 percent cost of living increase my increase in my 2021 checks will be $40.10 LESS than what my 2020 checks were. However,my wife’s checks will be $9.90 more than in 2020. All I can figure is it must be an age thing. She is 12 years my junior.
I don’t feel any senior citizen should ever get a reduction in his or her monthly checks. HELP!
Dave Bruley
St. Albans Town
Lynn’s editorial should make us furious, and to act
Emerson Lynn’s editorial ‘Should make you furious’ identifies the immense amount of money food groups spend on lobbying the government to get their way and, in this case, ultimately contribute to the poor health of American’s. Money flooding into political campaigns from the food industry is just one example of how money has detrimental impacts on all of us. Other examples include money creating barriers to gun safety laws and protecting those who pollute our air and water. My biggest concern is putting a halt to racial injustice and police corruption. After education, police funding is the second largest category of local government spending. We all need to be part of the solution. It doesn’t start and end at black and brown folk. Allyship, education, conversations, and accountability have a major role to play when it comes to fighting against racial injustices and police corruption. Emerson Lynn’s piece should make us furious and help us get into action. One place to start is with a group committed to getting money out of politics like American Promise (www.americanpromise.net). Yes, we can all be part of the solution.”We will not stop fighting until every single black life is provided the type of love and support we so desperately deserve”. ~ Patrisse Cullors
Sincerely,
Marnie Walsh
Marnie Walsh is a resident of St. Albans and is an Empowerment Coordinator at American Promise.
