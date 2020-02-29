Writing again as a private citizen I would like to examine the use of LOT (Local Option 1% local sales tax) funds for “…use on existing and future Town infrastructure projects” as noted in an earlier Letter to the Editor. For clarification the word “infrastructure” is defined by the Merrian-Webster.com Dictionary, as
1: the system of public works of a country, state, or region
also: the resources (such as personnel, buildings, or equipment) required for an activity
2: the underlying foundation or basic framework (as of a system or organization)
Article 4, on the Town Ballot is requesting voter approval to issue a general obligation bond that will be paid using LOT funds to construct at Hard’ack a pool and associated site work. The pool and its associated site work meets the above definition. Yes, this request goes beyond what was envisioned in 2014 because the old Board failed to adequately anticipate changing times and unforeseen future needs and opportunities to support the people of our community.
What the 2014 writers of the LOT ballot article envisioned was always “paying cash” for any new improvements or additions to the Town’s infrastructure. And due to a failure by previous Select Board’s the Town now faces a crisis of needed infrastructure improvements – a pool for its citizens who will lose the use of the City pool soon, a new Town Hall and the construction of sidewalks to facilitate safe travel by people, particularly young people, between schools, their homes and recreational facilities.
Article 4 does keep to the verbal promise by the 2014 Select Board to seek voter approval for spending LOT funds. Instead of seeking approval to spend “a lump sum” of saved money to immediately pay the total cost of a project, the current Select Board is requesting permission to pledge use of LOT funds to pay the principle and interest for use of borrowed money to construct the pool this year. At the request of the Select Board, the Town’s Planning Commission re-examined the Town’s Capital Plan to find out if the LOT would generate sufficient revenue to pay for existing projects envisioned by the current Capital Plan and concurrently incorporate bond payments for the pool. The Planning Commission confirmed the ability of the Capital Plan to support a bond of 15 years at 2.5%. Additionally, the Capital Improvement Plan indicates that given the current annual growth of the LOT, the reserve fund account could sustain a loss of revenue in the future due to a recession and still pay its anticipated obligations.
Beyond resolving conflicting ideas on how LOT funds should be spent, approval of Article 4 accomplishes some very positive things: (1) for our joint Town-City community, approval by the voters of both municipalities affords a major healing of so many misunderstanding and issues that have divided both municipalities going back to the 1850’s; (2) $1.250 million of the Town’s portion of this joint endeavor will be to build sidewalks from Congress Street to the pool, add parking spaces to accommodate Summer and Fall weekend soccer and Winter sports events at Hard’ack; plus make year round swimming a reality for all – young and old. This project will not add to or be a cost on your tax bill.
Please vote on Town Meeting Day and give serious thought to voting “yes” on Article 4.
Al Voegele