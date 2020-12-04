The Maple Run Unified School District is presently soliciting candidates interested in participating in a study committee to examine the role of School Resource Officers within our district. Those wishing to be considered can apply by going to the MRUSD website and filling out an application. If you've any questions regarding the process, please feel free to call the district office at 524-2600. The deadline for submission is December 10. The committee will be aided by a facilitator and will be made up of 3 faculty, 3 students, 3 parents and 3 community members from within the MRUSD. Thanks so much for considering this important role.
Steven LaRosa
MRUSD Board
