Dear Members of the Franklin County Delegation to the General Assembly:
I am writing on behalf of our members who work for the St. Albans District Office of the Department for Children and Families, in the Division of Family Services. I write to you today out of a deep concern for our Division— and for the well-being our colleagues, our community, and the children and families we serve.
The Division of Family Services is suffering from a severe and dangerous lack of beds and support services for Children in Need of Services (CHINS) and for children who are justice involved. There has been a trickle down impact from the closing of the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center which has resulted in a lack of beds available in the remaining system. Some of these children exhibit violent and assaultive behaviors. The lack of beds to place these kids safely is creating chaos and dangerous situations for our members- family service workers who are called out, often in the middle of the night to staff these kids. Without beds, they are too often being asked to watch these sometimes violent and assaultive youth in hotel rooms, police stations, in their cars and in DCF offices, sometimes overnight and alone.
One such consequence recently occurred. A pregnant colleague of ours was sexually assaulted in the course of her work. She and her colleague were asked to monitor a young man— known to have sexually aggressive behaviors— in the wholly unsuitable setting of a hotel room. These social workers were untrained in providing secure staffing of that sort.
In short, this tragedy— like the death of our colleague Lara Sobel five years ago— was not only unnecessary, but also utterly predictable.
Our members from the St Albans District Office have asked us to pursue your advocacy and support to better serve the abused and neglected children and justice involved youth from your county. We ask for your support in two ways. First, we ask that you consult with your colleagues in the relevant committees of jurisdiction, and ask them to exercise aggressive oversight over our division and take immediate action to add beds and services that front line workers say these children and they need to be safe. These ongoing issues must be addressed.
Second, we ask for your help in achieving three, specific policy goals:
Reinstituting a High Fidelity Wrap (HFW) Program
Between 2017 and 2019, Northwest Counseling and Support Services operated HFW program that allowed clinically acute children to remain in their communities closer to family, friends, and educational placements.
HFW decreased the length of stay and number of bed days utilized outside our community, and provided holistic support to young people and their caregivers.
We cannot overstate the benefits of the HFW program and the support it provides an overburdened system.
The cost of this program would be around $650,000.00
Reinstituting a Recruitment and Retention Specialist
Until August 2020, our District had a Recruitment and Retention Specialist. They supported our Resource Coordinators in recruiting, retaining, and supporting foster parents in our community— a crucially important team role, and one for which our district has not been allowed to recruit.
The absence of this position from our team has hampered efforts to expand our foster parent pool, and to provide support to parents caring for high-needs children.
Other districts have somebody in this position; we need your help in securing this team member for our district.
Adding FSD Staff to the List of First Responders Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine
Our frontline staff continues to provide in-person support services to the public— supervising visits, transporting children, and responding to emergencies.
We need your assistance in securing this vital tool that we need if we are to perform this work safely— without continually exposing ourselves and our families to the virus.
As your constituents, we hope that you will be able to provide us with the support necessary to achieve these three, concrete actions, and to end the chaos in our Division. Your assistance would make all the difference in ensuring a safe, properly functioning district office that is well positioned to meet the needs of the families of Franklin County.
Respectfully,
Aimee Towne
VSEA President
DCF Benefits Specialist, 21 years of service
