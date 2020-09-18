I was shocked and frankly disappointed to be alerted to a letter to the editor published yesterday that was not only blatantly false but an attack on my character and work ethic. The letter submitted by Paula Schramm alleged that on the recent vote on H.688, both myself and Representative Gregoire of Fairfield, had identical vote explanations. She called this lazy, lame, and arrogant.
What I find incredible is the lazy behavior of not only Ms. Schramm but the St. Albans Messenger. The live stream archived on YouTube, the House of Representatives Journal, and various other sources available in less than a second of a cursory search, all disproved this statement. My vote explanation was a summary of 18 months of debate, floor remarks, and constituent concern and can be found either on my social media or the State of Vermont Legislative website. For ease of both the Messenger staff as well as Ms. Schramm, I’ve also included it here:
“Madam Speaker,
The Global Warming Solutions Act presents zero solutions. It abdicates the authority of the legislature to a 23 person non-elected board.
It spends nearly a million dollars carelessly while we are working to put a budget forward that can close a deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars.
This bill is nothing more than a vehicle designed to rob Vermonters of their voice, their representation, hard-earned money, and their right to a governance that is accountable. We all have a compelling and vested interest in making our state, nation, and globe a
cleaner, healthy, and perpetuitous place for ourselves and future generations. That does not equate to authorizing lazy governance and needlessly spending millions with nothing to show for it.
A vote YES on this trainwreck of a bill is a vote against Vermonters. Madam Speaker, I vote NO.”
As you can see, this is wildly different than Representative Gregoire’s remarks is his explanation:
“Madam Speaker: We should all work to live the most conscientious lives that consider our impact on those
around us as well as on our world. We should make those decisions based on facts that often get overlooked. For example, as we move toward electric, we must be aware that 63% comes from fossil fuels. This action not affect the global climate. We can however make Vermont more resilient to these events- I’ve seen nothing that remotely corrects this reality. As an aside, while California experiences more forest fires lets be honest about causation- climate change is only one. The others are increased movement into rural areas and poor forest management due to government policy. We are definitely experiencing change- what this bill does or doesn’t do is my objection. Finally, I have issues abdicating our responsibilities on this important issue to an unelected body.”
Two very different explanations by two different representatives. It’s almost as if neither Ms. Schramm nor the St. Albans Messenger wanted to publish information that was accurate and helpful to voters with ballots arriving next week. To be fair, I do expect this level of harassment from Ms. Schramm. She spent much of her time the last election harassing me, stealing campaign signs, and publishing all manner of false assumptions and allegations. Had Ms. Schramm chose to reach out or correspond with me on this issue, it might have saved her the misplaced aggravation and embarrassment of such flagrantly false words.
I do however hold the press to a higher standard. Other newspapers called me directly to ask where to find my vote explanation since Ms. Schramm’s allegations of copycat speeches seemed a stretch. The Messenger did not. When I called this morning to ask for a correction or retraction, I was told that it would not be possible and I couldn’t reasonably expect them to fact check letters to the editor. I would like to take this moment to remind the Messenger that publishing false information that should be known to be false is an act of malice or reckless disregard for the truth, otherwise known as defamation.
Vitriol aside, it is deeply disappointing to me that Ms. Schramm would go to such lengths to paint me as something other than what I am. I have spent the better of eighteen months with this bill as it has circulated through committee, both chambers, and back again. I have spent countless hours corresponding with my constituents on what they would want to see in this bill and what was absent. I not only read every bill before me, I do extensive research, ensuring that when the call for the vote comes I am informed and in tune with the people of Enosburgh and Montgomery. I spent years earning my Bachelor's in Government, focusing on policy and case law. I have spent most of my work history since age 16 involved in politics on local, state, and federal levels. I have a passion for good governance and accountability and a love for Vermont, a place I am fortunate enough to call home.
Unlike the Democratic party in Montpelier, I am not told how to vote via notecard on the desk of party leaders. My mind is my own and my vote belongs to my district. My voting record can be found right next to my vote explanations at legislature.vermont.gov/people/single/2020/30959.
My phone number is (802) 782-9084 and my email is fleffler@leg.state.vt.gov . Please never hesitate to reach out to inquire about a bill, my position, my principles, or anything else that you might have questions about. I am always available to those I serve.
Representative Felisha Leffler Ensoburgh & Montgomery