Imagine a group of people watching a house burn. They are gathered around a fire hydrant and a hose is coiled at their feet. As the house burns, the people discuss how they might make it rain to put the fire out. Maybe prayer would work? Maybe a rain dance? Maybe seeding the clouds? The house continues to burn.
Absurd, right? But a pretty good analogy to the current healthcare nightmare and our reaction to it. In the political debates preceding the November election in Vermont, the subject of healthcare was mostly missing. That’s pretty odd, given how prominent that subject has been in the state’s media, chronicling doctor shortages, lengthy wait times to see a doctor and, of course, the ever growing cost of healthcare. Consider the silence the equivalent of praying for rain to put the fire out.
Healthcare is a necessity, not some consumer product that people can do without if they don’t like the price. The industry can charge pretty much any price it wants.
The cost of health insurance is rising considerably faster than incomes, prompting the Chair of the regulatory body to call the rates: unaffordable.” [https://vtdigger.org/2019/08/08/insurance-rate-increases-approved-12-4-for-bcbs-10-1-for-mvp/] There are reportedly “around 30,000 Vermonters with medical debt in collections and tens of thousands more who are paying down medical bills that have not reached collections.” [https://www.wcax.com/2022/04/19/why-vermonters-carry-less-medical-debt/]
The only solution offered to date by the Vermont executive and legislative bodies is another vulture, the “accountable care organization” OneCare, which dines on taxpayer dollars without providing or improving care in any way. At the recent GMCB hearing on OneCare’s budget, a GMCB member remarked that he was looking for evidence that OneCare was producing outcomes “that matter to patients,” but “I can’t find them.”
There has been a large turnover in VT’s legislature. Dare we hope that new legislators will finally have the courage and sense to finally notice the fire hydrant? Perhaps to even discuss solutions like a publicly funded universal care plan?
Lee Russ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.