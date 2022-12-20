This letter is from Raymond R. Ferland of Enosburg Falls
A short time ago we lost a very good man, a fantastic friend, father and great all around person-another victim of PTSD. Why? Why do our veterans ever have to rely for help on a program called ‘Wounded Warriors” that courts public financial support. Why?
All those victims of government inattention that insured our country’s freedom and other countries as well, Ignored-why? Our government has no trouble finding billions to explore the moon again, even though there is nothing there, billions more to attempt landing on Mars; at what loss of human life? We do not hesitate to continue sending welfare checks to dozens of foreign countries, yet ignore our vet’s needs.’
The U.S. has many things to brag about, but the way we look after veterans’ needs is not one of them. It is impossible to embarrass or shame our representatives and senators in Washington but they certainly should be for ignoring something as important as taking care of our Veterans.
Raymond R. Ferland
Enosburg Falls
