I recently had the opportunity and good fortune to sit down and chat with Swanton Town Selectboard candidate Cody Hemenway. He is running for the two year term. We discussed the various issues and priorities facing the Town of Swanton. Cody has a solid grasp of these issues and is eager to step up and continue to expand his contributions to our community.
Cody is currently a member of the Swanton Cemetery Commission and Trustees of Public Money, being appointed to fill vacancies on both of these elected positions by the Selectboard. In addition, he is a local business owner and is employed at Missisquoi Valley Union High School as a paraprofessional.
Cody is bright, energetic and an independent thinker, all qualities required to make an excellent Selectman. I believe we should take advantage of his candidacy and his superb qualifications. I invite you to join me in voting for Cody Hemenway for Swanton Town Selectman on Town Meeting Day, March 7. Thank you!
Richard J. “Dick” Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.