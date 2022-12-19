I think it would be worth checking to see how many cities or towns in Vermont have a tractor parade or a Running of the Bells for their communities. I’ll bet not many if any. I’m a relative newcomer to the area and I’ve never seen anything like it. What community spirit you folks have.
We didn’t really know about the tractor parade this past Friday. It kinda hit us square in the face when we were getting off the Interstate. The roads were packed and we asked ourselves what on earth explains traffic like this?
It didn’t get any better the closer to downtown we got. In fact, it got a lot worse. Finally, our curiosity got the better of us and we rolled down our windows to ask someone who was walking toward Taylor Park.
The said, “It’s the tractor parade. We have it every year and all the county’s farmers decorate their tractors and other farm equipment with thousands of lights. It’s free and everyone lines Main Street to gawk.”
So we pulled off one of the city’s side streets and walked downtown. We had to squeeze in with the throngs but it was amazing to watch. We’ve never seen or heard anything like it. Talk about an industry giving back to its community.
There had to be thousands of people who saw it at one spot or another. And for those who came from elsewhere [like us] it was a real treat to see the City of St. Albans.
We understand that a week earlier there was the Running of the Bells, which, I guess was for those who were a little more interested in putting on holiday costumes and getting a little exercise in the process. Again, don’t know any other community doing that. [You folks are a pretty hardy bunch.]
Bottom line: Congrats. We now know a lot more about St. Albans and we have a reason to come back.
Seems like a pretty good story to spread.
The Sullivans
