This letter is from Matthew LeFleur, a resident of Alburgh.
This November I am supporting Pam McCarthy for Vermont Senate. I’ve known Pam for many years, and see that she has the life experience, perspective and character that will serve constituents in Franklin County and Alburgh well.
As a mother and grandmother, Pam understands the challenges faced by growing families including childcare access and affordable housing. As a daughter of elderly parents, she also saw firsthand the challenges of aging Vermonters -- like a system with insufficient capacity to support the needs of an aging population.
Pam not only understands the day-to-day challenges we face, but as a former leader in the non-profit and government sectors, she sees where our systems are working and where they are broken. As our Senator, she will tirelessly work to address issues like the workforce shortage, rural transportation needs and the environment by addressing immediate needs with an eye to finding long-term, sustainable solutions.
As a former small business owner, Pam also knows that a healthy economy is essential for a community to thrive. She’ll fight for working Vermonters and Vermont businesses alike.
Pam is an optimist with grit. If you’re looking for representation from a Senator who is committed to listening to others and to being responsive and available to all constituents, you can count on Pam. She’ll do the hard work to face our challenges and at the same time, she’ll work with us, her constituents, to pursue the opportunities and potential before us here in northwest Vermont.
Please join me in voting for Pam McCarthy for Senate.
