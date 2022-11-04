This letter is from Amanda St. Pierre, a resident of Berkshire.
Suzi Hull-Casavant.
If you don’t know she is my sister. She is running for office of state representative for the towns of Enosburg and Montgomery.
This decision on her part came with a lot of soul searching and over 30 years of work in preparation with community service. I think if there was one word that I could sum up what she believes in it would be community.
Those that are around her have seen her passion and her determination in protecting and strengthening local businesses, local control and encouraging local arts. I know I am biased but I think she is the best candidate for this position because of her vast experience and her passion. I am not sure you’ll find anybody who will serve you better and work harder for the good of our communities.
She is running as an independent due to the increased volatility between parties. Suzi is from a long line of Vermonters that have served our country and state. I think of what they would tell her if they could. They would tell her to listen, to lead, and work to protect our great democracy on every level.
If you haven’t voted already please consider my sister Suzi Hull-Casavant. I think if you check out her résumé You’ll find that she’s the right person, at the right time for the job. And on a personal note, I have never been prouder of my big sister!
Amanda St Pierre
Berkshire, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.