This letter is from Barbara Finch, a resident of St. Albans
To the Editor
One More Time- It’s About US
At a recent education forum for candidates running for State House in Franklin 8 and Franklin 3, 8th grade students from Team USA and Renaissance at St. Albans City School asked thoughtful questions. One of the most interesting questions was, “What were the pros and cons for you about campaigning?” The candidates’ answers gave community members another opportunity to see the stark contrast between the candidates vying to represent us. Lauren Dees-Erickson, candidate for State Representative in the new Franklin-8 District, responded with an answer that didn’t surprise me. For “pros,” Mrs. Dees-Erickson spoke about the opportunities canvassing has afforded her in getting to hear the hopes and dreams of her neighbors. For “cons,” she continued to relay her experiences in getting to know her neighbors by talking about how hearing of their trials and obstacles was difficult in that, as a problem-solver, it was clear there was no quick fix to their struggles, but that this further fueled her desire for a seat at the table to begin addressing the issues the people of St. Albans face.
Conversely, her opponent began his answer by complaining about how campaigning had meant time spent away from home, about missing family time. While this is a reality of political life, the narrowness of focus in this answer reaffirmed for me that we need representation whose priority is not just about his life and family, but instead focuses on ALL of US. Instead of showing any genuine kind of care or concern for the neighbors he would be responsible for representing, Mr. Toof is seemingly only concerned with his needs, his family, and his former sports connections. Is this sort of self-interest a characteristic of someone you want representing our City? St. Albans is comprised of folks from all walks of life, with a variety of needs. We need a representative who listens and acts in the interest of everyone.
Lauren Dees-Erickson cares about her community, about all community members, and will put them first. The integrity to put constituents first is lacking in so much of the political sphere. Isn’t it time we choose someone to represent us who has our best interests in mind? Lauren has the support of her future constituents. She may not have been born in St. Albans, but she and her family chose St. Albans to live and put down roots and, since moving here, she has made genuine connections with her neighbors.
Here is what a few of them have to say:
“As a working mother who has lived in Franklin County for nearly 20 years and has chosen to raise my family here, I want a representative who will work to ensure our children have a safe, vibrant and inclusive place to live, that’s why I stand with Lauren!!"
Jamie Pinkham
“I support Lauren because her stance on access to education, support of parents and caregivers, development of renewable energy and protection of our natural environment, the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, and emphasis on freedom of reproductive choices, aligns with my personal values. She is intelligent and thoughtful and will make choices in Montpelier that will benefit our community and state in the long run. Her life experience and community mindset will represent us well!”
Jessica Purvis Frost
“I am a long-time friend of Casey Toof, so my decision to support Lauren has not come easily, it simply seems clear that Lauren best represents the vision and values that are best for this community and for Vermont.”
David Hutchinson
“I wholeheartedly support Lauren Dees-Erickson for State Representative of the Franklin County, 8th district for many reasons…she loves this place fiercely. Not only is she an attentive and empathetic listener who knows what matters most to voters but she is always determined to construct solutions.”
Eliana Castro
Your vote for Lauren Dees-Erickson is a vote for the future of St. Albans.
