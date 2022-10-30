This letter is from Suzanne Kenyon, a resident of St. Albans
Editor,
This place is not the same as it was when I was a girl. It is different in so many ways. We all love to reminisce about the good old days and the good old places.
Lunch at Woolworth’s or dinner at the Blue Lion. Nearly peeing your pants at the Barlow Street School in the haunted house and then walking home without a care.
Like so many small towns across America, the cozy safety net isn’t really there anymore. We are finding ourselves having to be more aware of our surroundings, double checking our locks and the like.
However, all of that is not the change that I am writing about at all.
Our community has grown into a vibrant variation of people over the last several years. When I went to City School in the 80’s, there was one brown family. Just one.
That is no longer the case. When I went to BFA there were zero peers comfortable enough in their skin to admit that they were gay, not worth the shaming and wrath that would follow them around this small town forever. Definitely no one, child or adult, openly transgender. There were no adults with developmental disabilities working in our local establishments, the support was not there.
Things are different now. There are all kinds of beautiful human beings, with all kinds of backgrounds, origins and ideas, going to school, work, playing sports, going to church, paying taxes, living life, and making this place better. The good old ways from the old days do not properly serve everyone. Every person deserves to be seen, heard, included and respected.
I am writing today in support of Lauren Dees-Erickson for Franklin 8 House of Representatives. I feel that she is the best choice for this office because she is committed to ensuring decisions that are made in and for our community reflect the best interests of all.
I firmly believe that we need her and more like minded candidates to come forward, to listen and to do the work necessary to make our community a place we can all be proud to be a part of. Watching Lauren’s campaign unfold, seeing her tirelessly going door to door and having conversations.
All throughout her district and her rock solid commitment to work for all of us have given me the confidence to support her as much as I can and I think you should, too.
Suzanne Kenyon
