This letter is from Sarah Pearl, a resident of St. Albans
If you were to believe Corey Parent, Lauren Dees-Erickson and Mike McCarthy are extremists whose sole purpose in life is to turn St. Albans into the worst place he can imagine. Burlington. I have heard this point over and over and boy is it a zinger. YEAH! Burlington! What a terrible place! Filled with Bernie Sanders, woke politics and one too many artisan pizza places if we are being honest. Corey’s letter is filled with other incendiary remarks. He somehow manages to talk about destigmatizing drug use while also stigmatizing safe injection sites. He states that Lauren and Mike “both seem all too comfortable forcing you to pay more in taxes” without providing any concrete examples or policy views. He snarks at carbon taxes and renewable energy when our planet is burning, and we are poised to have the warmest year on record. He goes on and on about the failures in Montpelier without once telling us how Casey Toof or Joe Luneau will address these issues.
Here is what I hear when Corey Parent makes statements like this. “Because I am from Franklin County, I understand why it is special. Those who are not from here, can never understand and any suggestions for improvements will be dismissed.” It is disheartening, but not surprising. I grew up in St. Albans and returned to raise my family here and I am able to hold two truths in my mind. St. Albans is a great place to live and raise a family AND there are deep rooted power structures in place that need to be dismantled in order to make that true for everyone. Both of those things can be true, and it does not mean I don’t love my community.
Lauren Dees-Erickson and Mike McCarthy are two candidates who reflect the community that I want to be a part of. They have both worked tirelessly to hear the many different voices within our community. When I wrote an email to the City Council and Mayor addressing several issues surround diversity and inclusion within our community, Mike was the only member that wrote back. Lauren has canvassed within our neighborhoods taking time away from her family to speak directly with constituents. While Lauren does not currently hold an elected position, it is clear from watching her interact with community members that she is a natural leader, and we would be lucky to have her represent us in Montpelier. Both Lauren and Mike are solution driven candidates with a clear vision on how to continue to advocate for our community.
