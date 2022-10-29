This letter is from Catherine Waltz, a resident of St. Albans
Franklin County will be electing a new State’s Attorney this Election Day and John Lavoie is the clearly the superior candidate for the job.
A long time resident of our county, Mr. Lavoie is recognized statewide as a brilliant and zealous prosecutor who has been called upon to pursue convictions of serious felons in many counties.
Since his graduation from law school, where he was the top student in his class, he has been devoted to protecting Vermonters in his long career of public service. His efforts have been appreciated by law enforcement, crime victims and the greater community of Franklin County.
Let’s keep our county safe and help fight crime by electing Jim Hughes’ right hand man - John Lavoie!
