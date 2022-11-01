This letter is written by James A. Hughes Esq., the recently retired Franklin County State's Attorney.
Dear Editors:
I have enjoyed 36 years of life and work here in Franklin County, Vermont. I very much appreciate the support and encouragement I felt almost every day from County residents.
The job of the State’s Attorney is an important one. I was sworn, several times, to uphold the Constitution of our State and our Country, to enforce the laws of the State and, essentially, to insure the right and just application of the laws and procedures in the Criminal Justice System. I tried very hard to live up to my oath of office. I am not going anywhere yet; just retiring. And saying “Thank You” to the people I served from 1987.
I am thankful for all the opportunities given to me to grow as an attorney and prosecutor. Working with and learning from the other 13 dedicated State’s Attorney’s around Vermont taught me valuable lessons about respecting all the people who become involved in the Criminal Justice System. I will remember lessons from Law Enforcement Officers, their forensic support staff, victims of crime, witnesses, defendants and the defense bar. Judges, court officers and employees all helped in my professional development by teaching me something about me as a prosecutor and as a person.
Franklin County is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. Part of the reason for this is the passion, dedication and professionalism of our law enforcement officers and all other civil servants in the Criminal Justice System. I am proud and thankful, to have been a part of keeping Franklin County safe for kids and families. Nothing makes me feel better than seeing someone I met as a young person involved with the court system who has grown and developed into a respectable, productive citizen. I was always in it for the kids. I feel humbled and secure knowing these are the taking over and running government and business; we have a good crop of young people in Franklin County.
My long-time deputy, John Lavoie wants to gain the office of State’s Attorney. I am confident in his abilities and his dedication to serving crime victims and all of the citizens of Franklin County as a leader of law enforcement. He will maintain a just and balanced atmosphere of law enforcement. He is on the ballot. Please give him your vote.
It has been my honor to have served for so long. Thank you.
James A. Hughes, Esq.
Franklin County State’s Attorney, Retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.