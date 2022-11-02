This letter is from Corey Parent, a current Vermont State Senator representing Franklin County
Running for office is hard.
Not only because it takes time away from family and friends and work, but it forces one to really identify who they are. What they want to accomplish and then learn how to get it done. It means tough conversations that most people never have to have.
Understanding that your opinions now can potentially have a real and tangible effect on people's lives. That moment had a significant impact on me when I was first elected. No longer was I free to wax poetic about the benefits of this idea or that policy without the possibility of it becoming law and affecting real people's lives.
Being on the sidelines this election year for the first time since 2014 has made me think a lot about the candidates for the two new St. Albans districts in the House of Representatives.
It's concerning that, after a global pandemic and on the brink of a recession, Mike McCarthy and Lauren Dees Erickson both seem all too comfortable forcing you to pay more in taxes – whether that means through a payroll tax or higher gas and home heating fuel taxes or through a carbon tax – which even the Democratic candidate for Governor admitted she couldn't support because it would disproportionally hurt the poor, and she's right.
Both candidates are supported by VPIRG, which has advocated for the carbon tax for years. A few years ago, they also made sure that local communities don't have any say in renewable power projects, like giant windmills on small hills, and supported the disastrous single-payer healthcare experiment in the early 2010s.
If not for Governor Scott and legislators like Rep. Casey Toof, much of this would be law.
It's concerning that in St. Albans, where our leaders and our residents lead the charge against the opioid crisis at a time when no one wanted to talk about it, Mr. McCarthy and Ms. Erickson support legalizing heroin in government-sanctioned drug use sites around the state. Something so out of the mainstream that Gavin Newsome, the Democratic Governor of California, recently vetoed it.
Perhaps more worrisome, Ms. Dees Erickson is also endorsed by "Rights and Democracy Vermont," which supports, among other radical ideas, decriminalizing all drugs for personal use.
And frequently calls to "Defund the Police."
I cannot believe that this community, which has done so much to end the stigma of substance abuse, that has suffered and struggled through this issue, would ever wish to see the day when these dangerous drugs were legal in this state.
Or that our community isn't protected by a law enforcement community with the tools to do so. All one needs to do is look to Burlington to see what could be just around the bend for us.
Yet, these are the policy goals of just one organization that supports Ms. Erickson. It begs the question, why does she align herself with this organization if her views don't match up?
The group sure thinks they do; that's why they endorsed her.
We have a natural choice this year. Redistricting has allowed our community to have a more open and in-depth conversation about who we want to represent in Montpelier. In my time in the State House, I took great pride in the opportunity to represent the people of St. Albans.
Bringing our needs and hopes to the legislature, not the other way around.
Because the reality is that many of the significant issues we face result today from policy choices made in Montpelier in the not-so-distant past.
No one should be surprised we had a childcare crisis when the legislature chose to add burdensome regulation to the system, especially home-based care providers, about a decade ago.
No one should be surprised we have a housing crisis when for over 25 years, including this past session, the majority in Montpelier refused to make common sense reforms to Act 250, easing the burden of constructing new homes and housing projects.
No one should be surprised we have a workforce crisis when Vermont retains a fewer percentage of college graduates than any other state in the nation. At the same time, we have one of the highest costs of living in the nation and candidates who still don't believe higher taxes are a problem or say they do and still support higher taxes and fees but don't want you to know that.
There's nothing wrong with disagreeing on policy; that makes this nation the greatest in the world. And I applaud anyone willing to throw their hat in the ring and run for public office; that makes our country strong.
The hard part is setting your agenda aside and working to understand your constituency.
Casey Toof and Joe Luneau are our best options in the two races this fall to ensure St. Albans is well-represented in Montpelier. They offer the type of balance and challenge to the tax and spend status quo we need in the legislature and an opportunity to elect two moderate, common-sense candidates.
However, if what you're hoping for out of this year's election is to have Montpelier well-represented in St. Albans, you have that option, too.
