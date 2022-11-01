This letter is from Sue Sonski, a resident of Bakersfield
To the Editor,
I have already voted for Brenda Kai Churchill to be my representative to the Vermont House for the district including Bakersfield, Fairfield and Fletcher. She will be a great member of the house for this part of Franklin County.
She is Bakersfield's Zoning Administrator, a member of the Selectboard and a Justice of the Peace. Her involvement in many projects has brought her to the Vermont State House frequently. She knows how the Vermont Legislature works regarding changing laws. Her many abilities will enable her to represent this district effectively.
She has answered my many questions with no hesitation. If she does not know the answer she will find it. We need people, like Brenda, to advocate for us.
Vote for Brenda Churchill!
Sue Sonski
Town of Bakersfield
