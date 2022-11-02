This letter is from Kristina Bowen, a Social Studies Teacher at Montgomery Elementary School.
Dear Voters of Enosburg and Montgomery,
As this years’ election season approaches, we all have the privilege of voting. I wanted to take this opportunity to speak about one of the candidates. Allen “Penny” Demar is running for the Republican party. However, parties aside you need to get to know the people who are running and not just their party. The best piece of advice I’ve received is never judge a person by what someone else says, but how they treat you. Get to know someone and their beliefs, their values, their philosophies on any given topic and form your own opinion. That advice was given by my father Allen “Penny” Demar.
Dad grew up in Montgomery knowing and appreciating the values and benefits of living in a small community. He then settled in Enosburg where he and Deborah Demar raised myself, my brothers Nathan and Mitchell. He was always involved in our endeavors and supported us in anything we pursued. He would tell us to never compare ourselves to others but to focus on doing the best we could. I have watched my father and admired how he has always done his best, whether it was at his job or a hobby. I have the utmost confidence that this role of State Representative will be the same. He will be a strong leader and an advocate for all citizens.
Allen “Penny” Demar values community, family, and our rights. He takes a common sense approach to decisions he makes no matter how big or small. I encourage you to reach out to the candidates and ask them questions, have a conversation with each of them and then form your opinion and exercise your right to vote.
Kristina Bowen
