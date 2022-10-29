This letter is from Toni and Wayne Hull.
My wife and I are supporting Allen Demar as state representative for Franklin 7. Allen is a retired US postal carrier after 16 years. He has also had other business experience and held political positions where his knowledge would contribute to legislative issues. He would provide insight in three specific areas on the legislative agenda this session:
- As the former owner of the Enosburg Meat Market, he would be an advocate to reduce state regulatory and tax burdens on small businesses. Family owned businesses are a vital part of our economy and many took financial hits during Covid.
- He is a former member of the Prudential Committee that establishes and regulates policy for the Enosburg schools. He recognizes the importance of a safe educational environment and that Vermont is not exempt from the school shootings happening throughout our nation. Keeping drugs out of Vermont schools is another top priority.
- He has also been employed by a local fuel oil dealership and knows that rising energy costs have become a real financial burden, especially for the elderly during the winter months. He would make a commitment to consider realistic options for reducing energy costs.
As you can see, Allen has been there and done that, knowledge and experience like his will count in Montpelier. Allen is a person of integrity, intellect, and possesses strong family values. Finally and most importantly, Allen Demar will listen to his constituents and make common sense and intelligent legislative decisions for ALL Vermonters.
