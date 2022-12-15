This letter is from Leonard Parent, a former Messenger reporter.
United States Senator Patrick Leahy will soon complete his eighth term in the United States Senate, and retire to his Vermont home. I think he is arguably the greatest U.S. Senator Vermont has ever had.
His seniority over the years enabled him to earmark a lot of tax dollars for Vermont. Usually U.S. Senators who serve 48 years in that chamber acquire much personal wealth along the way, but this is not the case with Sen. Leahy, as his regular income and holdings reporting have indicated.
A pauper he is not. But he is by no means super wealthy. The late US Sen. George Aiken (served 1940-’75), who Leahy succeeded (over 80 consecutive years in the US Senate between them) is a legend, too. His reelection campaigns often costs only the price of postage stamps. He did well by Vermont but in no way can he match Sen. Leahy’s appropriations accomplishments.
One could argue that Aiken’s biggest accomplishments occurred when he was governor of Vermont, 1937-’41. Among those accomplishments, he broke the monopolies of many major industries, including banks, railroads, as well as marble and granite companies. He encouraged farmers to form co-ops, so they could receive more compensation for their toils. Jim Jeffords was one of my favorites, too.
He rocked the Senate in 2001, when the lifelong Republican became an independent, and caucused with the Democrats. When the switch occurred, so did the balance of power, as the body was no longer a 50-50 split. He voted his conscience, a rather novel thought in today’s hypercharged body. I was a young reporter for the very conservative St. Albans Messenger newspaper when Leahy was first elected in 1974.
Our paths crossed a few times and once elected he invited me down to Washington, DC and said he would show me around the Capitol Building. Thanks to Ron Longto, a Messenger colleague, who had connections with Amtrak, I hopped onboard the train in St. Albans a few months after Leahy was sworn in. I was greeted warmly by the freshman senator.
He took at least an hour out of his schedule, took me to lunch and showed me both sides of the chamber, including the old Senate meeting room. He could have not been a better host to this then 25 year-old cub reporter. I took a lot of photos, and then Messenger editor, Clifton Noyes, allotted me a lot of space for my article, replete with numerous photos.
One never forgets something like that. Not everyone will agree with my assessment of Leahy’s greatness, but it is hard to argue with his successes. He was responsible for steering billions of dollars Vermont’s way.
Without him state legislators will have a harder time governing. He served the Green Mountain State well, and to those partisans who never liked him, I would only say, had Sen. Leahy not been successful in acquiring the funds for Vermont, those monies would have gone to other states.
In Washington DC, when it comes to appropriations, you either are on the train or you’re not. All aboard!
Leonard Parent
St. Albans
