Small business is one of the most beautiful things in the world. Entrepreneurs share their passions; locals are exposed to novelty and unique experiences; livelihoods are built and connections forged. Despite growing up in Franklin County, I never spent much time on Center Street in St. Albans; last month that changed.
Since about mid-January I have been frequenting the Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio just about daily. The owner, Kat, instructs yoga classes six out of seven days of the week, and has been a life saver during one of the most difficult times in my life. The space is a blessing - and it appeals to all five senses. She as an instructor is patient, personable, and well versed in her craft. During classes she narrates poses as we go, including modifications - encouraging everyone to move at our own pace and listen to our bodies. Her love [for the world] and humanity radiate in tangible fashion.
Kat recommended the restaurant next door - Kaiju Kitchen, a small but very authentic Japanese takeout spot. I have visited only once, but their menu is [brilliantly] concise so I have tried almost everything. Delicious would be an understatement. Chef Taka is warm, welcoming, and clearly also beyond amazing at what he does. Knowing very little about Japanese cuisine - and even less about Japanese culture - I was pleasantly surprised at the intriguing design of the interior. There are puzzles, games, tons of artifacts, figurines, posters, information galore! And all laid out in a way that stimulates the brain and peaks the curiosity of all who enter - kids and adults, alike.
Today I write to applaud these human beings for embracing their destinies and spreading love to the community at large. Do yourself a favor and check out both of these businesses when you get a chance - you *will not* be disappointed. Thank you Kat & Chef Taka, we are eternally blessed to have you both!
Rebecca Welker, Franklin
