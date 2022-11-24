This letter to the editor is from Robert W. Norris, Senator-Elect of Vermont's Franklin-4 district.
I would like to thank everyone involved in my most recent run for the office of Franklin County Senate. Without your support through contributions, lawn space, letters to the editor or braving the cold on November 8th at the polling precincts, this would not have been a successful run. It was greatly appreciated and I thank all of you.
Robert W. Norris
Senator-Elect
