It’s always a struggle in Highgate as the citizens work together to figure out what they want their little town to be like, going forward. The most recent vote, which passed by less than ten votes, was encouraging. At least the town’s leaders are able to push forward with their plans to refashion their town and offer an attractive place for people to move to. We need a similar spirit throughout Vermont. It’s also important for the rest of us to be supportive of Highgate and its future. What happens in one town often spills over to the rest of us. In Highgate’s case, the town’s push to expand its water and sewer is absolutely key to the eventual development of the Franklin County airport. The expansion of the airport and the aeronauctics-related businesses that will soon call it home is perhaps the most important economic development that Franklin County will see over the next decade or so. The people of Highgate are a big part of that development and the rest of us should be thankful for their support.
V. Wiley
