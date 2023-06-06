I would like to put out a big thank you to everyone who helped and participated in Green Mountain Post 1 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Taylor Park, St. Albans. I would like to give a special thank you to Mayor Tim Smith for letting us do this and also for speaking at the ceremony.
Tim you are always a big help to me with the Fire Dept. and the City Police Dept. blocking the roads. I also want to thank Senator Randy Brock as in the past you had a great speech.
Everyone who participated made me look good and as usual thanks to Eric Bushey and the BFA Band. Great Job!
