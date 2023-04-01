I’m a 63-year-old retired military veteran and a retired railroad worker. On March 10th, myself and a friend of mine drove 300 miles up to St. Albans to see a model railroad show. We arrived at 2:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Motel where I stay at least once a year, since St. Albans is my home town. I find it a refreshing break from my regular life.
Imagine my surprise to be advised there were no rooms available at the Inn. Why?
They were given to homeless folks. Oh, but lucky us we got to pay double at a La Quinta Inn [$140], a single room and a fold out couch.
I’m disgusted. I know St. Albans is a cold place in January but this particular day it was 50 degrees and sunny. I think it’s time to tell the bums and illegals to get their acts together.
It is important to note that this could not happen without backing of the town government.
C’MON MAN!
Paul Jarzombek
Gardiner, Maine
