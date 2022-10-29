This letter is from Vanessa Kittell, a resident of St. Albans
Dear Messenger:
Leadership takes many forms. Loud. Aggressive. Subtle. Powerful. It’s not always found in the same shape or package — but it is always undeniable and suited to the time.
Franklin County needs leadership that suits our time. We need leaders that have the bandwidth to see, define and problem solve the challenges that we have right now.
No legislator, alone, is likely to remedy our complex and pressing issues including balancing Vermont’s uneven post-Covid economy, rising health care costs, gaps in childcare, housing and other needs.
The right leader for this time, however, is the one professional experience in building coalitions to address big challenges. That’s the best way to ensure that we have a shot at making gains on these challenges here in Franklin County.
The right leader for our time is Pam McCarthy. She’s an executive, innovator and entrepreneur. Pam helped to create the Parent As Teachers program at the Champlain Islands Parent-Child Center and went on to lead the Family Center of Northwestern Vermont as that Parent-Child Center's Executive Director. She later served as the Franklin-Grand Isle Field Director for the VT Agency of Human Services. She holds a Master degree of Educational Leadership and has run a small business with her family, the Cosmic Bakery and Cafe in St. Albans. She was the President/CEO of Vermont Family Network, running a statewide organization for more than a decade. In addition she’s a mother, grandmother and community volunteer. She’s a person with state-wide reach and community respect.
Pam McCarthy is the right leader for our time to represent Franklin County in the Vermont State Senate.
Thanks,
Vanessa Kittell
