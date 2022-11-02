This letter is from Lisa Legrand, a resident of St. Albans
Please support John Lavoie for Franklin County State's Attorney. He is a neighbor and I'm proud to call him a friend.
He is a tough prosecutor for Franklin County with a fantastic reputation for putting the bad guys in jail. Outside of work, John is a great guy. He is approachable, sweet and an all around good human being.
This is the guy we want as our State's Attorney. He is already serving us in that role, now that Jim Hughes has retired.
Let's keep John as our State's Attorney. He's a great man on a mission to do good and right by our Franklin County residents. He lives here, he works here and he plays here.
Please join me in supporting John Lavoie for Franklin County State's Attorney.
