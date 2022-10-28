This letter is from Carolyn Bronz, a resident of Bakersfield
I’m voting for Brenda Churchill for Franklin-6 representative for the towns of Bakersfield, Fairfield and Fletcher.
I’ve known Brenda for a few years now and I’m familiar with her advocacy work at the Statehouse, which is sorely needed in these times of increasing intolerance and divisiveness.
Brenda holds several important town positions in Bakersfield, serving on the Selectboard, the Zoning Commission, as ARPA fund manager, and on the Cold Hollow Community Collective which seeks to bring back a general store to Bakersfield.
She’s approachable, she listens and she’s helped me with any issues I’ve needed assistance with. She has a passion for our community and is willing to work hard to make things happen.
With her background in communication technology, a major goal of hers is bringing broadband access to everyone in our underserved rural areas. She’s been endorsed by the Vermont State Employees Association, VPIRG, Planned Parenthood, and Peter Welch.
I welcome more diversity, more women, more people of color, and people of diverse backgrounds bringing their voices to our state government. I feel that Brenda will be an effective, responsive legislator who can really make a difference locally and statewide.
